$5.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce $5.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.80 billion. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $24.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.21 billion to $24.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.19 billion to $24.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $234,912,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

