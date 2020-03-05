$460.13 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) to report sales of $460.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $436.25 million to $484.00 million. BWX Technologies posted sales of $416.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 77.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $501.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.05 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $65,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,873.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,361,000 after acquiring an additional 44,567 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,346,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,802,000 after acquiring an additional 714,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $9,438,000.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

