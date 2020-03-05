$278.93 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report $278.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $280.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.00 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $265.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIAV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.89.

VIAV opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

