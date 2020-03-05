$1.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) will post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Zillow Group reported sales of $454.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 131.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $9.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. 25.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZG opened at $54.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 0.52.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Article: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.