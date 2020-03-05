Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.73 Billion

Analysts expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to report $28.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.30 billion to $29.47 billion. Anthem posted sales of $24.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $117.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $116.89 billion to $118.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $126.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.78 billion to $128.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $296.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Anthem has a 1 year low of $227.16 and a 1 year high of $312.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.63. The company has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

