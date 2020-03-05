Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) to report sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $5.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,457,000 after buying an additional 1,103,394 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Welltower by 600.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 994,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,322,000 after buying an additional 852,434 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,368,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,659,000 after purchasing an additional 600,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,178,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average of $85.99. Welltower has a 1 year low of $71.18 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

