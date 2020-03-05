Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.98 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) will announce sales of $329.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $323.87 million and the highest is $336.54 million. Farfetch posted sales of $174.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farfetch.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative net margin of 39.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $382.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FTCH has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 61,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCH opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

