Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MBII stock opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.20. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

MBII has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

Earnings History for Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII)

