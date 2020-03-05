Polarityte (PTE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Polarityte to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PTE stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. Polarityte has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Polarityte alerts:

In other news, Director Denver Lough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $41,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard Hague sold 12,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $39,109.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,895 shares in the company, valued at $972,122.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,629 shares of company stock worth $312,828 in the last 90 days. 8.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Polarityte from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Polarityte from $50.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Polarityte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarityte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.