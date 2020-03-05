Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $285.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56.

EVFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $40,565.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,578 shares of company stock valued at $100,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Read More: What is a capital gain?

Earnings History for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Welltower Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion
Welltower Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion
Farfetch Ltd Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.98 Million
Farfetch Ltd Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.98 Million
Marrone Bio Innovations Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Marrone Bio Innovations Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Polarityte to Release Earnings on Thursday
Polarityte to Release Earnings on Thursday
Evofem Biosciences to Release Earnings on Thursday
Evofem Biosciences to Release Earnings on Thursday
Chembio Diagnostics to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Chembio Diagnostics to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report