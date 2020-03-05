Evofem Biosciences (EVFM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM opened at $5.95 on Thursday. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $285.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56.

EVFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Evofem Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 6,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $40,565.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,783.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 16,578 shares of company stock valued at $100,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

