Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CEMI opened at $3.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $82.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

CEMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.