China Biologic Products (CBPO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CBPO stock opened at $115.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.01. China Biologic Products has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $119.44.

Several research firms have commented on CBPO. BidaskClub raised shares of China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

