Agenus (AGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Agenus to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $4.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. The company has a market cap of $348.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGEN. BidaskClub downgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Agenus in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

