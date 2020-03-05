PowerFleet (PWFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.71. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.36 million, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.33.

PWFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

