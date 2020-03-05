Nesco (NSCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NSCO opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18. Nesco has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

Earnings History for Nesco (NASDAQ:NSCO)

