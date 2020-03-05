Phoenix Tree (LIZI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Phoenix Tree stock opened at $9.30 on Thursday. Phoenix Tree has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIZI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Phoenix Tree in a research report on Monday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phoenix Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Lizhi Inc operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

