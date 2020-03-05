Celcuity (CELC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Celcuity to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CELC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Earnings History for Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Farfetch Ltd Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.98 Million
Farfetch Ltd Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $329.98 Million
Marrone Bio Innovations Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Marrone Bio Innovations Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Polarityte to Release Earnings on Thursday
Polarityte to Release Earnings on Thursday
Evofem Biosciences to Release Earnings on Thursday
Evofem Biosciences to Release Earnings on Thursday
Chembio Diagnostics to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Chembio Diagnostics to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
China Biologic Products Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
China Biologic Products Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report