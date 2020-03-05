Celcuity (CELC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Celcuity to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $7.94 on Thursday. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $84.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 22.60, a current ratio of 22.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CELC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celcuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Celcuity Inc, a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

