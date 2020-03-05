PAR Technology (PAR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect PAR Technology to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $26.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.59 million, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.69. PAR Technology has a fifty-two week low of $20.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PAR Technology to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Sidoti downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

