CorePoint Lodging (CPLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CPLG stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. CorePoint Lodging has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $446.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPLG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

