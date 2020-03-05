AstroNova (ALOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.32 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts expect AstroNova to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $79.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.44. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96.

In other AstroNova news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $122,087.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALOT shares. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.