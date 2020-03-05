Catasys (CATS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Catasys to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CATS stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.83. Catasys has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catasys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

