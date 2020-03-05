Meili (MOGU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ MOGU opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. Meili has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

About Meili

Meili Inc develops and operates a fashion e-commerce platform which enables women to find personalized clothing and skin care products. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beijing, China.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Meili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Marrone Bio Innovations Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Marrone Bio Innovations Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Polarityte to Release Earnings on Thursday
Polarityte to Release Earnings on Thursday
Evofem Biosciences to Release Earnings on Thursday
Evofem Biosciences to Release Earnings on Thursday
Chembio Diagnostics to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Chembio Diagnostics to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
China Biologic Products Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
China Biologic Products Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Agenus Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Agenus Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report