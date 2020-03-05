Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.74 million, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.23. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Cowen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $281.14 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cowen will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,245,000 after purchasing an additional 83,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cowen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in Cowen by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,884,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after buying an additional 443,028 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cowen by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cowen by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

