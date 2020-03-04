LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 609.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,784 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,484 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.53% of First Internet Bancorp worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

INBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Internet Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.50 million. On average, analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.