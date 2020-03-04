LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.67% of Riverview Bancorp worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVSB. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RVSB opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RVSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Riverview Bancorp Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

