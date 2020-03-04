LSV Asset Management Sells 900 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 525,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 452,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $64,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $181,548.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,300 shares of company stock worth $1,311,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCO. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of CMCO opened at $32.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $199.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.76%.

Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

