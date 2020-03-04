LSV Asset Management Buys 51,231 Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 3,254.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,805 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,231 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $321.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Civista Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $24.32.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Gerald B. Wurm purchased 10,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $200,434.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that engages in the community banking business in Ohio. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans.

