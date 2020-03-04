LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,984 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 51.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $260,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DFIN opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $307.60 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.55. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $16.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

