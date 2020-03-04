LSV Asset Management Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

