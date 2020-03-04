LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Athene during the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Athene by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 118,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Athene by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 648,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,261,000 after purchasing an additional 80,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

