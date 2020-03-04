LSV Asset Management Sells 1,500 Shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 747.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,766 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Yerrington sold 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $149,750.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,506,702.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,235,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSBK stock opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $31.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $194.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

