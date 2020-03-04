LSV Asset Management Sells 68,265 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,265 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.57% of Central Valley Community Bancorp worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 190,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 110,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 48,006 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 38,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $236.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.47. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.05 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVCY. Raymond James cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at $598,169.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

