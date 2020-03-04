LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 129,800 Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 129,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Paramount Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 224,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,749,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,225,000 after buying an additional 118,389 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,780,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,799,000 after buying an additional 869,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,467,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,425,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. Paramount Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $190.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BTIG Research raised Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

