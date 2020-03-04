American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,980 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American National BankShares were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of American National BankShares by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American National BankShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in American National BankShares by 13.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in American National BankShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

Shares of AMNB opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $349.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.07. American National BankShares Inc has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In other American National BankShares news, EVP Edward C. Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on American National BankShares from $41.50 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.