LSV Asset Management Takes $1.67 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 149,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,867,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in General Electric by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,569,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $229,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in General Electric by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 13,795,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $153,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

