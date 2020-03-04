LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Jeld-Wen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JELD. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jeld-Wen in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of JELD opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 1.49%. Jeld-Wen’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

