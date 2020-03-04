LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the third quarter worth $740,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the fourth quarter worth $4,866,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 2.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 204,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after buying an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Allergan stock opened at $191.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.66 and its 200 day moving average is $180.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $114.27 and a 52-week high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. Allergan’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Allergan (NYSE:AGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

LSV Asset Management Buys 51,231 Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc
LSV Asset Management Buys 51,231 Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc
LSV Asset Management Buys New Position in Wintrust Financial Corp
LSV Asset Management Buys New Position in Wintrust Financial Corp
Parker-Hannifin Corp Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management
Parker-Hannifin Corp Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management
LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc
LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc
LSV Asset Management Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
LSV Asset Management Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Athene Holding Ltd
LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Athene Holding Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report