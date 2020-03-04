67,392 Shares in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Purchased by LSV Asset Management

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2020

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.10% of Guess? at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

GES has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Guess? from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cowen upgraded Guess? from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Guess? stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Guess?, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

In related news, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $195,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,797.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Guess? (NYSE:GES)

