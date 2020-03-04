LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Univest Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Univest Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Univest Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UVSP. Raymond James began coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Univest Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Univest Financial stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. The company has a market cap of $684.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Univest Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 23.51%. Research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

