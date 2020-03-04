LSV Asset Management Sells 1,897 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of First Merchants worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth about $1,824,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,018,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get First Merchants alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRME. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other First Merchants news, insider Jeffrey B. Lorentson sold 4,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $205,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.14.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.20 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 10.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.