Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.93% of Bank of Commerce worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 39.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Commerce by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOCH stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. Bank of Commerce Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Commerce Holdings will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

