LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $692,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $967,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 35,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

