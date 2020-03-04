Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $185.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.92. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

LSV Asset Management Buys 51,231 Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc
LSV Asset Management Buys 51,231 Shares of Civista Bancshares Inc
LSV Asset Management Buys New Position in Wintrust Financial Corp
LSV Asset Management Buys New Position in Wintrust Financial Corp
Parker-Hannifin Corp Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management
Parker-Hannifin Corp Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management
LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc
LSV Asset Management Increases Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc
LSV Asset Management Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
LSV Asset Management Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc
LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Athene Holding Ltd
LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Athene Holding Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report