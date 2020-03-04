Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.54% of Tupperware Brands worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $33,401.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TUP opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $139.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TUP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Tupperware Brands from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

