Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.11% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,606,000 after acquiring an additional 39,299 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,444,000 after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 41.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 151,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 44,228 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $38.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.17. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ECPG shares. BidaskClub lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Encore Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

