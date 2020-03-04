Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,191,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,060,000 after purchasing an additional 231,494 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 4,705.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,294 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Silgan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,045,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

