Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $1.35 Million in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,827 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.13% of Hanger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hanger by 1,364.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Hanger stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Hanger Inc has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $28.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

