Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.46% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

BHR stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $244.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.18. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

BHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

