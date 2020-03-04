41,878 Shares in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Rexnord by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter worth $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Rexnord by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

RXN stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Rexnord Corp has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

RXN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $4,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,189 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,117.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 2,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $87,780.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,189 shares in the company, valued at $922,664.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,002 shares of company stock worth $15,059,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

