Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSH. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.16%.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel Smejkal sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $62,447.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,917.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.